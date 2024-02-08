Raymond James Weighs in on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $480.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.65 million.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 1.1 %

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.73, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.95. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 2,894.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,330 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.