Raymond James Weighs in on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for West Fraser Timber in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.62). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s FY2024 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $100.00 price objective on West Fraser Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $76.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $90.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 86,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 12,087.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 144,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after acquiring an additional 143,231 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter. KGH Ltd lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 321,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently -85.11%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

