RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in RCM Technologies were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in RCM Technologies by 68.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price target on RCM Technologies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 9,227 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $231,044.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,640,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,080,298.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 9,227 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $231,044.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,640,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,080,298.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 26,558 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $770,713.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 468,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,186.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,848 shares of company stock worth $3,889,042 over the last 90 days. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RCM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCMT opened at $27.13 on Thursday. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $211.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.79.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 63.01% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Featured Articles

