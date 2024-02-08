Redrow (LON:RDW) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Redrow plc (LON:RDWGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 700 ($8.78) and last traded at GBX 676.50 ($8.48), with a volume of 3120407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 600 ($7.52).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,296.70%.

Redrow Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 592 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 528.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of £2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 756.59, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redrow

In other Redrow news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.66), for a total value of £10,089 ($12,647.61). In other news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.66), for a total transaction of £10,089 ($12,647.61). Also, insider Richard Akers purchased 10,000 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.27) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($62,680.21). 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

