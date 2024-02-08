RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,251,071. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,251,071. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $209,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RNR opened at $234.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.31. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $174.22 and a 52 week high of $235.14.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $3.64. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 33.98 EPS for the current year.

RNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.90.

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

