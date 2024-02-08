Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Doman Building Materials Group Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:DBM)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $9.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.92.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$7.75 on Thursday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$5.96 and a 12 month high of C$8.46. The firm has a market cap of C$674.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.44.

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Insider Transactions at Doman Building Materials Group

In related news, Director Amar Doman acquired 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.49 per share, with a total value of C$129,151.00. Corporate insiders own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

See Also

