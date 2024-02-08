Research Analysts Set Expectations for Zymeworks Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Zymeworks in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.29) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.31). The consensus estimate for Zymeworks’ current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 million. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 44.47%.

ZYME opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $793.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 409,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 359.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 189,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 148,212 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 5,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $64,021.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,762 shares in the company, valued at $266,609.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 7,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $79,449.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,368.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 5,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $64,021.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,583 shares of company stock worth $436,264 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

