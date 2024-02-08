ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Position Cut by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in ResMed by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.30.

ResMed Stock Down 1.9 %

RMD opened at $186.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.41. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.74%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.