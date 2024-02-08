RH (NYSE:RH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $313.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

RH Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:RH opened at $254.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.04. RH has a twelve month low of $207.26 and a twelve month high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.36). RH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 81.84%. The business had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RH will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $152,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,106.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,523 shares of company stock worth $25,770,327. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter worth about $125,815,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RH by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after buying an additional 352,456 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in RH by 187.3% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,040,000 after buying an additional 320,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in RH by 11.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,636,000 after buying an additional 221,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in RH by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 288,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,204,000 after buying an additional 203,826 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

