Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ricoh had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter.
Ricoh Stock Performance
Shares of RICOY stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. Ricoh has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18.
Ricoh Company Profile
