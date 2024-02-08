Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ricoh had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter.

Ricoh Stock Performance

Shares of RICOY stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. Ricoh has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

