Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Raised to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Roblox from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roblox from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.29.

NYSE RBLX opened at $44.75 on Thursday. Roblox has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.56.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $4,778,992.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $4,778,992.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $343,069.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,786,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,914,445.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,671,049 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 900.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

