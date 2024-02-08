Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.00. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.79% from the stock’s current price.
RBLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.
Roblox Stock Up 10.2 %
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $4,778,992.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $4,778,992.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $164,966.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,535.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,272 shares of company stock worth $12,671,049. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
