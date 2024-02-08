Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RBLX. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised Roblox from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.29.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $164,966.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,535.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $4,778,992.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $164,966.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,535.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,272 shares of company stock worth $12,671,049. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
