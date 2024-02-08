Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

RCKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Shares of RCKT opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a current ratio of 13.35. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $32.53.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. Analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gotham Makker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,296,497 shares in the company, valued at $29,210,077.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 154,739 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

