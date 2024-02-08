Rohit Lal Sells 2,870 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Saia Trading Up 1.0 %

SAIA opened at $536.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.58. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.69 and a 1 year high of $556.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $440.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.29.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $526.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Saia

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Saia by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.