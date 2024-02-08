Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 13.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,231,000 after buying an additional 24,765 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Roku by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Roku by 1,183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 291,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 268,673 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 37,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $2,262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $12,780,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $2,262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $12,780,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $400,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,418 shares of company stock worth $11,979,970. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROKU stock opened at $94.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.26. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cannonball Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.74.

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

