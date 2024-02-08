RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in RXO were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in RXO by 6,329.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of RXO by 7,985.7% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of RXO in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get RXO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RXO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Vertical Research lowered shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

RXO Price Performance

RXO opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.23. RXO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.88 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christine S. Breves acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $101,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at $138,265.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RXO news, Director Christine S. Breves purchased 5,100 shares of RXO stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,265.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of RXO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,845,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,668,408.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 953,372 shares of company stock valued at $19,148,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RXO Company Profile

(Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.