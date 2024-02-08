Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $457.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIA. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $498.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $536.02 on Thursday. Saia has a 1 year low of $244.69 and a 1 year high of $556.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.29.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saia will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,743 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total transaction of $935,851.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,113 shares of company stock worth $6,476,700. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1,684.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

