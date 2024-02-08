Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Plug Power Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($1.70) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.26). Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.69) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $78.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

Plug Power stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after buying an additional 320,262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

