Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $36.12, but opened at $33.53. Sensata Technologies shares last traded at $33.08, with a volume of 480,865 shares.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,862,000 after buying an additional 4,616,942 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 319.7% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,854,000 after buying an additional 3,147,593 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,677,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,124,000 after buying an additional 1,373,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth about $58,556,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 172.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

See Also

