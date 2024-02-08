Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Insider Sells $40,021.52 in Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) insider Paul Kearney sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $40,021.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,329.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ SERA opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $9.86.
Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 11,534.24% and a negative return on equity of 44.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.
Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.
