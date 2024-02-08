Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Insider Sells $40,021.52 in Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) insider Paul Kearney sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $40,021.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,329.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sera Prognostics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SERA opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $9.86.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 11,534.24% and a negative return on equity of 44.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sera Prognostics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Vanderbilt University bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sera Prognostics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.

Further Reading

