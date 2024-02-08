Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 751.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,847,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 195.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,590,000 after purchasing an additional 101,557 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 50.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,954,000 after purchasing an additional 50,393 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $34,840.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,620.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $34,840.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,620.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total transaction of $463,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,096 shares of company stock valued at $10,881,425. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Trading Down 0.0 %

Shockwave Medical stock opened at $236.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.34. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a current ratio of 14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

Shockwave Medical Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

