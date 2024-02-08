Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) VP Trinh Phung Sells 1,287 Shares

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total value of $298,815.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,383.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Trinh Phung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $34,840.89.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $236.59 on Thursday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.34. The company has a current ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 64.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 297.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

