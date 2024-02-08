Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $100.00 Price Target at CIBC

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by CIBC from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.44.

Shares of SHOP opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.52. The company has a market capitalization of $109.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.62 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. Shopify has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $85.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Shopify by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

