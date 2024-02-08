Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.32) to GBX 180 ($2.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 200 ($2.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 195 ($2.44) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 198.75 ($2.49).

Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 157.45 ($1.97) on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 134.20 ($1.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 194.60 ($2.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 874.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 156.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 160.22.

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 101,375 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.91), for a total transaction of £154,090 ($193,167.86). In related news, insider David Duffy sold 101,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.91), for a total transaction of £154,090 ($193,167.86). Also, insider Sara Weller bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £7,400 ($9,276.67). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,522 shares of company stock worth $32,076,800. Company insiders own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

