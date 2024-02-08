Shyam Sunder Bhartia Acquires 27,725 Shares of DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Stock

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU – Get Free Report) insider Shyam Sunder Bhartia bought 27,725 shares of DP Eurasia stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £277.25 ($347.56).

Shyam Sunder Bhartia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Shyam Sunder Bhartia acquired 59,355 shares of DP Eurasia stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £64,696.95 ($81,104.36).

On Thursday, January 18th, Shyam Sunder Bhartia acquired 98,674 shares of DP Eurasia stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £116,435.32 ($145,963.80).

DP Eurasia Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of DPEU stock opened at GBX 95.50 ($1.20) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.69. DP Eurasia has a 52-week low of GBX 38.40 ($0.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 114 ($1.43). The company has a market capitalization of £139.99 million, a PE ratio of 1,816.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 97.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 74.18.

DP Eurasia Company Profile

DP Eurasia N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand name in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. It offers food and pizza delivery, takeaway, and eat-in services. The company also owns and operates coffee brand COFFY.

