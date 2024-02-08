Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Cowen from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s previous close.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.57.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLAB

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 13.0 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $133.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.53 and a 200-day moving average of $120.34. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $194.68. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 73.47 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $398,141.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,884,000 after purchasing an additional 28,759 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 328.7% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.