Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.98.

SIRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,110,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 120,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 563,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 153,103 shares during the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

