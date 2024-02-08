Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SNAP. Guggenheim raised Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. China Renaissance raised Snap from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.46.

SNAP opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.23.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $30,696.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $122,071.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,333,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,351,818.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,543. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 2,580.4% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Snap by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

