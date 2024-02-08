Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SNAP. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Snap from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Shares of SNAP opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 119,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $1,417,432.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,391,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,353,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,543. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Snap by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Snap by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at about $3,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

