Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Position Lifted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 384.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $294.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.91. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $226.68 and a 12-month high of $297.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $1,714,247.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,094,991.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.