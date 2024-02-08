SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $934,000.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLU stock opened at $163.22 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $163.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.63. The firm has a market cap of $262.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

