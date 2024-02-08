Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Raised to Outperform at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.61.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of SPR opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.77. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $38.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 531.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 116.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.