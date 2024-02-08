Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Raised to “Outperform” at TD Cowen

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.61.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $28.33 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $38.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.15.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 116.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

