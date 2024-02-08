Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Lifted to Hold at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. DZ Bank currently has $240.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.36.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $240.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.88. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $114.64 and a 52 week high of $248.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

