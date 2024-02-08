Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPOT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $202.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.36.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $240.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.88. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $114.64 and a 12-month high of $248.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 24.35%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after buying an additional 241,026 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 68.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 77,379 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

