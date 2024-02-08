Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $290.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $223.36.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:SPOT opened at $240.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.88. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $114.64 and a 52-week high of $248.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.35% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,009,000 after buying an additional 34,096 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 602,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,652,000 after buying an additional 78,128 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 669.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after buying an additional 50,349 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,917,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

