SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Stock Position Trimmed by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SRH Total Return Fund worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $933,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $999,000. Institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Get SRH Total Return Fund alerts:

SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance

NYSE:STEW opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $14.35.

About SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.