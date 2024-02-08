StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AJX

Great Ajax Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax

AJX stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. Great Ajax has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $9.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $132.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Great Ajax during the 4th quarter valued at $12,051,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,378,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 41,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 67,179 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in Great Ajax by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 807,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 87,413 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Great Ajax by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 251,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.