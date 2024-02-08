StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

MiX Telematics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $230.70 million, a P/E ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 324,568 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 46.6% during the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 490,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 155,807 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 425,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 142,729 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after buying an additional 53,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

