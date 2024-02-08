SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for SunCoke Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for SunCoke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $520.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $924.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.14. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SXC. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,556,000 after buying an additional 2,033,058 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 976,760 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 636.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,046,047 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 904,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,722,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,389,000 after buying an additional 784,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 766,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 556,928 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

