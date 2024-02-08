Sylvamo (SLVM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.35 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 39.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sylvamo to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SLVM opened at $46.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.63. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.98. Sylvamo has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $52.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is presently 17.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLVM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sylvamo by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sylvamo by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Sylvamo by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sylvamo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLVM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

