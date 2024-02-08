Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $49.60, but opened at $41.26. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Symbotic shares last traded at $39.48, with a volume of 2,025,272 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.85.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SYM

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 7,051 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 493,306 shares of company stock valued at $24,290,258. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Symbotic by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Symbotic by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Symbotic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000.

Symbotic Stock Up 3.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.48 and a beta of 2.02.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 138.28% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.