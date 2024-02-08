Tanger (SKT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Tanger to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tanger Stock Performance

NYSE:SKT opened at $26.04 on Thursday. Tanger has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84.

Get Tanger alerts:

Tanger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is 119.54%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Tanger news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,126,983 shares in the company, valued at $28,185,844.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,126,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,185,844.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of Tanger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,406.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at $27,100,660.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Tanger in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Tanger by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Tanger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tanger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Tanger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Compass Point cut shares of Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tanger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Read Our Latest Report on SKT

About Tanger

(Get Free Report)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.