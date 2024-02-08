Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TENB. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital upgraded Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.31.

Tenable stock opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.75 and a beta of 0.96. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.18.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $190,438.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,964,731.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $188,223.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $190,438.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,964,731.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,833 shares of company stock worth $2,905,232 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tenable by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,021,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,955,000 after acquiring an additional 27,875 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,012,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Tenable by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 748,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,509,000 after acquiring an additional 95,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 412.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 74,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 59,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

