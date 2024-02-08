The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) to Neutral

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Get Roblox alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBLX

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.56. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. Roblox has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $343,069.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,786,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,914,445.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $343,069.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,786,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,914,445.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $95,621.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,272 shares of company stock worth $12,671,049 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,725,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,637,000 after buying an additional 573,463 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after buying an additional 59,327 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.