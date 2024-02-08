The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,052.50 ($13.19).

A number of analysts have recently commented on SGE shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.30) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.42) to GBX 1,300 ($16.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered The Sage Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.16) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.79) to GBX 1,250 ($15.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Sage Group

The Sage Group Stock Performance

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

SGE stock opened at GBX 1,169.50 ($14.66) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.34. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of GBX 725.40 ($9.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,208.50 ($15.15). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,164.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,048.72. The company has a market capitalization of £11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,847.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a GBX 12.75 ($0.16) dividend. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.55. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sangeeta Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,208 ($15.14) per share, for a total transaction of £12,080 ($15,143.54). 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sage Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.