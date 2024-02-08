The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Christopher Cummiskey Sells 899 Shares

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Southern Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SO opened at $66.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SO. Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Southern

About Southern

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.