The Western Union Company (WU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on March 29th

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%.

Western Union has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years. Western Union has a dividend payout ratio of 53.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Western Union to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.4%.

Western Union Price Performance

NYSE WU opened at $11.84 on Thursday. Western Union has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $14.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in Western Union by 1,715.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Western Union by 1,092.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Western Union by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 499.6% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WU. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

