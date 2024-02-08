Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

TWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Thoughtworks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

In related news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $80,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 425,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TWKS opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.88 million. Thoughtworks had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

